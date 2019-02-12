



Frederick County Sheriff’s deputies are looking to identify an armed robbery suspect in Myersville, Md. from last weekend.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery on February 9 at the Sunoco gas station on Main Street in Myersville. When they arrived, they learned the suspect had entered the gas station, armed with a box cutter, and demanded money.

He is described as a white man, around 6 feet tall and weighs between 250-300 lbs, with short brown hair and a large bald spot on the back of his head.

He was wearing a brown sweatshirt, red undershirt, light blue jeans, black and white shoes and a red handkerchief or rag tied around his face, exposing only his eyes and above.

The clerk handed the suspect an unknown amount of money before the suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Police say the suspect was described as having a very aggressive demeanor.

Surveillance is currently being viewed from several surrounding establishments to try to identify the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Topper at 301-600-7148. Additionally, you can always remain anonymous by calling the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 301-600-4131.

