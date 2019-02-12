



A vote is near on a measure to enable local school boards in Maryland to decide when public schools start.

The Maryland Senate could vote as soon as Tuesday on a bill.

The measure in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly has prompted a battle with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The governor signed an executive order in 2016 requiring schools to start after Labor Day.

Supporters of starting school after Labor Day say the longer summer break gives families more time together and helps the state’s tourism industry.

But opponents say it shortchanges education.

Hogan says he supports compromise legislation that would require voters in Maryland jurisdictions to decide the issue of when to start school if the starting time is changed to before Labor Day.

