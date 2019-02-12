



Icy weather conditions have caused an abundance of traffic accidents throughout Maryland so far this week.

Maryland State Police reported they responded to 226 crashes and 74 disabled or unattended vehicles between midnight Sunday night and 5 a.m. Tuesday. They also answered 1,080 calls for service.

WJZ’s Marty Bass said temperatures should stay above 32 degrees and a pocket of mild air is making its way to the area. As a result, much of the sleet that was falling early Tuesday morning will switch to rain.

#mdwx Sloppy wet, or sloppy sleet. From Southeast to Northwest over the next couple of hours.Occasional rain/drizzle with a high of 40° is our outlook today. pic.twitter.com/K7XTpE1BH2 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 12, 2019

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for parts of central Maryland. Up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain is expected to fall.

Officials urge drivers to be cautious if they’re heading out on the road Tuesday.

Good morning! Be sure to clear ALL snow and ice from your vehicle before you get out on the roads. For your safety and the safety of others. VJ #MdWx pic.twitter.com/NEcoHjvkxr — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) February 12, 2019

Several school districts closed as a result of the weather conditions. The list includes Allegany County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Cecil County, Frederick County, Garrett County, Harford County, and Washington County.

