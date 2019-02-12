



Maryland State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal-pedestrian-related crash that occurred Monday night in Prince George’s County.

After 6:30 p.m. Monday night, troopers from Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to MD 202 at Campus Way in Upper Marlboro, Maryland for a report of a motor vehicle collision that involved one vehicle and two pedestrians.

The pedestrians had just gotten off a metro bus at the bus stop and were walking north crossing MD 202 in the crosswalk when they were struck by an oncoming vehicle, a blue BMW 325i, driven by Jasmine Nicole Jones, 25, of Jessup, Maryland.

The pedestrians were taken by an ambulance to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center.

One of the victims, Tevin Jamal Bailey, 27, of Bowie, Maryland died at the hospital.

The other victim, Juanita Ebony Reed, 25, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is being treated for her injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

This story was written by WJZ intern, Lurene Heyl.

