Filed Under:Baltimore, Dunkin, Ravens, Valentine's Day


BALTIMORE, MD. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens and Dunkin’ will travel to select locations on Wednesday, Feb. 13 and Thursday, Feb. 14 to deliver “Poegrams” throughout the Baltimore community.

Ravens mascot Poe, staff members and the Dunkin’ Community Cruiser will visit the following locations to deliver donuts and freshly brewed coffee:

Wednesday, Feb. 13

 

6:30 – 7:30 a.m.                            Gilbane Construction Team at M&T Bank Stadium

                                                         1101 Russell St. Baltimore, MD 21230

8 – 9 a.m.                                      MTA Bus Depot

                                                         1331 S. Monroe St. Baltimore, MD 21230

 

*11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.             Fort Meade USO

                                                         8612 6th Armored Cavalry Rd. Fort Meade, MD 20755

*1 – 1:45 p.m.                               MEPS USO Lounge

                                                          850 Chisholm Ave. Fort Meade, MD 20755

3:15 – 4 p.m.                                 Bel Air Volunteer Fire Co.

                                                         109 S. Hickory Ave. Bel Air, MD 21014

 

4:15 – 4:45 p.m.                            Bel Air Police Dept.

                                                        39 North Hickory Ave. Bel Air, MD 21014

 

Thursday, Feb. 14

 

7:40 – 8 a.m.                                 The Forbush School (Hannah More)

                                                         12039 Reisterstown Rd. Reisterstown, MD 21136

 

8:10 – 8:30 a.m.                           The Forbush School (Glyndon)

                                                         407 Central Ave. Reisterstown, MD. 21136

 

10 – 10:30 a.m.                            Eldersburg KinderCare

                                                         1641 Liberty Rd. Eldersburg, MD 21784

 

11 – 11:45 a.m.                            Baltimore County Police Department

                                                         606 Nicodemus Rd. Reisterstown, MD 21136

 

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.                           Sunrise Senior Living

                                                         6500 Freetown Rd. Columbia, MD 21044

 

These events are CLOSED to the general public.

This story was written by WJZ intern, Lurene Heyl.

