BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A study of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge could mean a new bridge connecting the Western Shore with the Eastern Shore.

Our media partner, the Baltimore Sun reports the new bridge could begin anywhere between Harford County and Saint Mary’s County.

The map shows options for bridge sites spanning either side of the Chesapeake Bay.

Gov. Hogan announced the $5 million environmental impact study back in 2016 to weigh possible new locations for a third Chesapeake Bay crossing.

A new span could cost up to $10 billion.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    February 12, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Add a third lane on each bridge at current Rt. 50 bridge. take the leftover money AND BUILD THE WALL.

