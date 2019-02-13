



It’s Galentine’s Day — a day to celebrate gal pals and friendship with the girls ahead of Valentine’s Day.

If you’re looking for a quick way to celebrate after work, here are a few ideas:

Mani and Pedis: It’s the easiest way to catch up with your bestie. Get a manicure or a pedicure at a number of spas in the Baltimore area.

MV Nails & Spa is listed as Yelp’s most recommended.

Girls Night Out: It’s the perfect opportunity to catch up with the girls.

Sugarvale in Mt. Vernon is recommended as a top spot for a night out with the girls.

Catch a movie: A movie night is a great way to spend time with girlfriends.

“Isn’t It Romantic?” a parody romantic comedy starring Rebel Wilson. The movie is opening on Feb. 13 at several area theaters including the Cinebistro at the Rotunda.

Girls Night In: It is a weeknight after all, so maybe binge-watch your favorite show or rent a classic movie and say in drinking wine, noshing on cheese.

Amazon Prime Now can deliver alcohol and snacks in under two hours. Or you can also use apps like Drizzly.

Tell us how you’re celebrating Galentine’s Day.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook