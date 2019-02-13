



For Baltimore drivers, I-83 has been nothing short of a hazardous headache to travel.

According to a new study conducted by Baltimore City, the crash rate on I-83 is more than double the rate on other highways across the state.

The study also found that there were nearly 38 crashes per-mile happen on the Jones Falls Expressway between 2010 and 2014. There were only 16 crashes per mile each year on other Maryland highways.

“The causes of accidents are primarily people driving too fast for the conditions and that’s particularly so in inclement weather,” Frank Murphy, Senior Adviser of the Department of Transportation, said.

Murphy said that the study made short-term recommendations like high friction surface treatments, solid lines to stop lane changes and pavement temperature sensors to combat slippery roads.

“There’s something called micro surfacing that is an application that can be put on the pavement that increases the friction and cus down the wet weather accidents,” he said.

Long-term solutions to the problem include automated speed enforcement and enhanced signs.

“We can put up reduced speed limit signs or messages that indicate hazards ahead so drivers aren’t surprised,” Murphy said.

Many Maryland drivers agree with the solutions.

“The S turns, the speed that people are going, there is no following the speed limit,” David Amos, a frequent traveler on I-83 said.

The Department of Transportation said that short-term solutions like cameras are in the works, but still a few years off.

The department also said that it is focused on evaluating the highest priority areas.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook