



The World’s Best returns for another new episode tonight at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. This week’s episode will feature 12 year old Daneliya Tuleshova, a supremely talented vocalist from Kazakhstan.

CBS Local’s Matt Weiss got a chance to speak with Daneliya earlier this week to talk about her big break in music, coming to America and even her brand new fashion line!

MW- Hi Daneliya, how are you today?

DT- Hi Matt! I’m good thank you so much, it’s nice to meet you!

MW- It’s nice to meet you too! I’m really excited to talk to you, you’re only 12 years old but here you are competing on The World’s Best. How did this all come about that you made it from Kazakhstan to where you are now?

DT- I was so excited because I’ve always dreamed about America! When I arrived in America I was so so happy and I’ve met so many great people. The producers and other participants are so kind and very welcoming.

MW- That’s awesome, I’m so happy to hear it’s such a positive experience for you. How have things been on the show itself now that you’re here – has everything lived up to your expectations?

DT- Yes! It’s amazing and I can’t believe I’m actually on The World’s Best. It’s been so amazing and I’m having a great time!

MW- And you’re here for good reason being a very talented vocalist. When did you first start to realize that this could be something you could pursue and that you really had a special talent?

DT- I realized that I had this talent when I was 10 years old on The Voice Kids Ukraine, that was my big break in my career. When I was 10 years old I really started to believe in myself.

MW- That’s so great, to be so young and to be putting yourself out there on such a big stage I think you’re really going to inspire a lot of people!

DT- Thank you!

MW- Now before we go your career is just getting started and I know the show is just getting under way but beyond The World’s Best what are some of your goals?

DT- I am so excited and happy about my new fashion line! You can check it out on my website iamdaneliya.com! I am so excited about the clothing and to see what happens next!

MW- A clothing line too, you’re doing it all! Well I think there’s going to be a lot of people rooting for you Daneliya and I know that I certainly will be as well. Best of luck to you and I’m looking forward to seeing you on the show!

DT- Thank you! Thank you so much!

Catch Daneliya this Wednesday on an all-new episode of The World’s Best at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.