



An elderly woman was robbed coming home from work early Wednesday morning, according to police. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 9000 block of Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena at 2:15 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

The 95-year-old woman said she was returning from work, when she was approached by two armed men wearing masks. They forced their way into the woman’s home and took a large amount of cash and other valuables.

The suspects then fled on foot. Officers searched the area with the assistance of K9s but were unable to locate the suspects.

No other injuries were reported.

Police continue to look for the suspects.

