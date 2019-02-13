



Students at Frederick Douglass High School returned to class Wednesday following a shooting last Friday.

After opening late at 10 a.m, the school announced it would dismiss early at 12:50 p.m.

ALERT: Frederick Douglass High School will dismiss at 12:50 p.m. today, February 13. — Baltimore Schools (@BaltCitySchools) February 13, 2019

School leaders said because of the snow days earlier this week, they hadn’t been able to meet with staff at school until Wednesday, and when they did they learned both they and students may need more time to cope with last week’s shooting.

Instead, they opened up classrooms for counseling instead of lessons.

Baltimore Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises said she made that decision to help ease students and staff onto campus.

“We have full counselors onsite for kids, so a lot of the day will also be devoted to giving young people who need individual counseling, the ability to do that,” Santelises said.

Parents said as class begins again, they still have safety concerns.

“I met with the principal. I met with officials. Everybody is on the same page. We’re just hoping for the best, that it doesn’t happen again. This is the first time it happened here in the school. We want them to maintain the school,” said parent Mack Egborebhe. “We don’t want it to be a war zone. We want the children to stay there and learn what they’re supposed to learn,”

Police said 25-year-old Neil Davis tried to enter the school around 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8 but was stopped by 56-year-old Michael Marks, a special education assistant inside the school lobby.

Police say he had been kicked off school property before, they say he returned Friday seeking revenge on a staff member who had disciplined his sister.

Officers said the two men got into an argument and Davis pulled out his gun and shot Marks in the lower torso.

RELATED: Suspect Charged In Frederick Douglass High School Shooting And 2018 Murder

“Someone came in my classroom, like oh my god, it was a gunshot,” said student Keareree Solomon.

Davis was quickly taken into custody by members of the Baltimore City School Police Department who were working inside the school at the time of the shooting.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and related firearms violations. However, after Davis was arrested, police connected him to a murder dating back to Nov. 10, 2018. He was then charged with first-degree murder as well.

Police say as a convicted felon he should not have had a weapon at all.

The school had been closed both Monday and Tuesday following the incident. School officials said counseling services will be made available to all students now that classes have resumed.

“I was okay coming back to school, but then I was nervous because it was just a traumatic experience,” Solomon said.

“Some people are really not comfortable staying, you know what I’m saying?’ said Desmond Denully, student.

School leaders said classes may resume Thursday on a delayed schedule.

