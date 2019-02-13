



The Howard County Police Department will swear in Police Chief Lisa Myers in a ceremony Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Lisa Myers is the department’s first African American woman police chief. A 27-year-veteran with the department, she now takes its reins.



Courtesy: Howard County Police Department

Myers started her career as a patrol officer and worked up the ranks and in many branches of the department.

She retired in January 2018 as the Commander of the Human Resources Bureau, overseeing Employment Services and the Education and Training Division.

She officially began her term February 1.

County Executive Calvin Ball will give remarks at the ceremony, and Myers will be formally sworn-in by Clerk of the Circuit Court Wayne Robey.

