BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and people turned to Google to come up with ideas for where to take their significant other.

A map of all the top Valentine’s Day related searches in each state showed what people were thinking.

The top choice for Marylanders turned out to be Outback Steakhouse!

South Dakota was the only other state where Outback menus topped the most searched list for the holiday.

