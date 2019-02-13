



A Rockville man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries Wednesday morning in Hagerstown Hall at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Police say that Josue Daniel Sigaran, 23, of Rockville, Md., broke into four rooms early Wednesday morning.

A female student reported to police that a male was trying to enter multiple rooms.

Officers responded and located an intoxicated male in the lobby of the building.

After reviewing video footage taken by the student who reported the incident, a suspect was taken into custody by police.

Officers interviewed additional victims and determined that the suspect entered four different rooms.

During the first incident, the suspect followed a female in the hallway. He tried to talk to her and grabbed her arm.

A bystander noticed the interaction and intervened.

In the second incident, the suspect entered a room that was occupied and stole property out of the resident’s desk. The resident yelled at him to get out, and he left.

During the third incident, the suspect entered another occupied room. The female resident told him to leave.

He tried to prevent the resident from leaving her room, but she was able to open the door and get him out.

In the last incident, the suspect entered an occupied room. Two residents were able to get the man to exit the room.

He then left the area when he saw the resident was on the phone.

Police say that Sigaran had no connection with the University of Maryland.

A video review of the cameras in the area is underway to determine how he entered the residence hall.

