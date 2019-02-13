



The suspect in a Sunoco gas station robbery was arrested Tuesday after being wanted for going into the gas station with a box cutter and demanding money.

Detectives received information from multiple sources on the suspect, identified as James Barry Brumfield Thompson II, 31, of Knoxville, Md. They were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Thompson.



Courtesy: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Frederick County Emergency Communications got a call for a suspicious man at the Texas Roadhouse on Pegasus Court in Frederick, Md.

Deputies responded to the restaurant and identified the man. He was arrested on the outstanding warrant and interviewed.

Thompson is being charged with armed robbery, robbery, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and theft.

