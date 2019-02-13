



A student was robbed and assaulted Tuesday night by two men on University of Maryland Baltimore County’s campus.

The male student said it happened while he was walking to his car at around 10 p.m.

The two men were described as African-American, 21 to 25-years-old. One had a deep voice and was 6’0 tall and the other was 5’8, the victim told police.

He said both were wearing black hooded sweatshirts, and they fled on foot toward Commons Garage.

Individuals with any information about this incident please call the UMBC Police at 410-455-5555.

