  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed robbery, Baltimore County, Local TV, Maryland, UMBC


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student was robbed and assaulted Tuesday night by two men on University of Maryland Baltimore County’s campus.

The male student said it happened while he was walking to his car at around 10 p.m.

The two men were described as African-American, 21 to 25-years-old. One had a deep voice and was 6’0 tall and the other was 5’8, the victim told police.

He said both were wearing black hooded sweatshirts, and they fled on foot toward Commons Garage.

Individuals with any information about this incident please call the UMBC Police at 410-455-5555.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s