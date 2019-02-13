Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and this year, show someone you love them by planning a romantic getaway for two. Whether you’re jet-setting with your significant other or looking to treat yourself, these cities are guaranteed to sweep you off your feet. From sparkling blue water beaches to breathtaking views the U.S. is filled with plenty of destinations that are perfect for you. Get ready to reconnect, recollect, and reignite your love for traveling with these seven romantic destination recommendations.

New York, New York

According to data from Allianz Global Assistance, a leading travel insurance company, statistics show that New York City claims the number one spot for romantic destinations in 2019 for the third year in a row. From traditional romance to contemporary courtship, the “Big Apple” has everything from fine dining to Broadway shows to countless museums.

Wine and dine as the socialites do at venues like TAO Downtown, Beauty & Essex and Vandal, where the music and moët are never in short supply. After dinner, head on down to the Moxy Time Square hotel where you can enjoy a nightcap and some mini golf beneath the empire state building at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge. It’s the perfect way to end the day and watch the sun come up in the city that never sleeps.

Los Angeles, California

Coming in at number two on the list of most romantic destinations in America is Los Angeles, California. SoCal is the perfect place for laid back lovers who want to immerse themselves in a big city that has a little something for everyone. Home to some of the largest museums on the west coast, romantics can lose themselves in installations at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Getty Center and the Griffith Observatory featuring panoramic sweeping views of the city that are not to be missed.

When you’re ready to relax, head on down to the Santa Monica Pier where you’ll be able to unwind at the beach, play games on the pier, and stroll down the streets of the promenade hand in hand. After the sun sets, give yourself the Hollywood treatment with a romantic sushi date at Nobu while finishing the night off drinking cocktails at the High Rooftop Lounge, located at one of Venice’s finest, Hotel Erwin. The stars alone reflecting on the ocean’s horizon is enough to have you California dreamin’ for the rest of the year.

New Orleans, Louisiana

With the sound of jazz echoing from every corner of the city, New Orleans is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. From Jackson Square to Bourbon street, music fans can find live entertainment almost anywhere. For an authentic live jazz experience, try catching a show at the historic Preservation Hall, whose intimate setting and no phone policy takes you back to a different decade. Prior to showtime, grab some cocktails on Magazine Street at The Press Room bar, located in New Orleans’ Eliza Jane hotel.

The Eliza Jane pays homage to the city’s first female publisher as well as its historical background with a stunning lounge, warm interior, decadent decor, and excellent hospitality. If you’re looking to really lay on the romance, make a reservation at NOLA’s newest restaurant, Couvant, whose classic French fare is nothing short of exquisite. For dessert, no visit to New Orleans would be complete without grabbing an infamous beignet at Café Du Monde. As Tennesse Williams once said, “America has only three cities: New York, San Francisco, and New Orleans.’

Las Vegas, Nevada

Spice up your holiday this year with a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada. Sin City is filled with a multitude of attractions ranging from casinos to high end retail to exciting nightlife. Tap into your wild side at Caesar’s Palace to catch a viewing of what’s been called the “best show” in Las Vegas, Absinthe. Absinthe is a carnival spectacular featuring an eccentric repertoire of provocative performances held on a circular stage that has you feeling more like a party guest than ticket holder.

There’s plenty of romance to be found within Vegas’ city limits as well. If you can’t make it to Paris, France – Paris, Las Vegas boasts an exceptional meal, as well as impressive views of the Bellagio fountain, at their Eiffel Tower restaurant. Once you’ve enjoyed dinner and a show, it’s time to hit the tables at the Wynn Hotel & Casino, Ceasars Palace, or Aria Resort Casino where you might get lucky. Viva Las Vegas!

Oahu, Hawaii

For the adventurous nature loving couple, Oahu, is a dream destination. From pristine beaches to mountainous hikes, Hawaii’s perfect temperatures make it an ideal place to visit any time of the year. Start your day with a little rest and relaxation at Waikiki Beach. After you’ve had your fill of fun in the sun, trek on over to the Diamond Head State Monument, for sweeping views of the coastline that are nothing short of picturesque.

Of course, no stay in Hawaii is complete without a classic luau. For a nostalgic look back on Hawaii’s Polynesian past, visit the award-winning Ali’i Luau at the Polynesian Culture Center, where ceremonies are celebrated amongst dancing and a delicious feast. If you prefer a more intimate setting, located at the stunning tropical Halekulani property is the famous La Mer restaurant, one of Hawaii’s most romantic eateries with food so good it’ll make you say “Ono,” the Hawaiian word for delicious.

Miami, Florida

Miami is heating up, as the sunshine state makes its debut appearance on the most romantic destinations list for the first time this year. As more and more Americans are heading to warmer climates, Miami is a great choice for those who enjoy a bit of luxury without traveling too far. Upon arrival, immediately head to Miami Beach and prepare to post up poolside at the Shore Club. Once you’ve settled in, grab a margarita and enjoy a romantic dinner outdoors at Diez y Seis, where Chef Jose Icardi is serving up fresh Mexican seafood with opulent flair.

After dinner, get ready to dance the night away at some of the cities greatest nightlife venues. At the Miami Beach EDITION hotel, you’ll find everything from the basement, an art-centric cocktail bar with bowling, to movie nights with your toes in the sand. If you’re looking to pump up the volume, Nikki Beach hosts the best day parties while LIV nightclub is where the A-List head after hours to dance the night away. To quote Will Smith, “I’m going to Miami. Bienvenidos a Miami.”

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Saddle up for a romantic desert getaway in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Renowned for its Pueblo-style architecture and creative arts hotbed, the city of Santa Fe hosts numerous new age travelers looking for a destination that’s rich in history, culture, and captivating art. Cozy up by the fireplace at the La Posada De Santa Fe, whose warm architecture and effervescent art gallery, displayed throughout the property and available for purchase, has earned it the nickname “The Art Hotel of Sant Fe.” Just a few miles from the hotel you’ll find the Museum of International Folk Art, a world-renowned collection of colorful exhibitions, ranging from indigenous toys to ornate teapots, that will put a smile on anyone’s face.

Be sure not miss the newest art installation called Meow Wolf, an interactive art gallery where guests are encouraged to immerse themselves into a prompted storyline that’s reminiscent of a world straight out of sci-fi. After you’ve had enough role-playing, reserve a seat for dinner at the Santa Fe School of Cooking, where you’ll be invited to get your hands dirty as you learn about traditional New Mexican cuisine as well as the history of the American Southwest. Just sit back, relax, and in the words of Georgia O’keefe, “Take time to look…”

Merissa Principe is a teacher and a freelance travel blogger from NYC. Teaching early childhood education has provided Merissa an opportunity to travel all over the world and live in new places. Be sure to follow her at Citygirlriss.wordpress.com for all things travel, beauty, fashion and New York City.