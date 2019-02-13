



A much calmer start to this day than the past two, and mild. And the words “and mild” are part of this day’s discussion.

Forget, for a moment, about the mixed precip/snow/rain of the past two day starts. Let’s, instead, discuss those past two morning temps. We were just so fixated, and for good reason, on the number 32°, (the freezing point), that we could not see a big story. The reality was temps area wide were well above that normal of 26°. Well above. Even in a wintry mix we were actually living pretty good.

Now we look for a big mid-February warm up. Tomorrow 50° and on Friday 60°. Numbers like that are good for the soul. I just flashed on the wildly popular book, “Chicken soup for the Soul.” Heck in mid-February, (cruising into the second half of Winter), call that a forecast for the Soul. Keep calm and watch the thermometer.

