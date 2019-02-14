



After months of investigation, detectives have made an arrest in the July 2018 killing of Dantae Nashuan Simmons, a 23-year-old from Glen Burnie, Md.

Through witness interviews and physical evidence, detectives identified Darius Devon Mackell, 19, from Annapolis, as the suspect responsible for Simmons’ shooting death.



Anne Arundel County Police Department

An arrest warrant was obtained for Mackell on Tuesday and he was arrested in the early morning hours Wednesday.

On July 2, 2018 at around 8:10 p.m., officers responded for a man who had been shot and was at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Md.

Simmons had been driven to the hospital by a witness. He died from his injuries.

Mackell is charged with first and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, firearm use in a felony violent crime and handgun in vehicle and on person.

He is currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no bond status.

Police are still asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

