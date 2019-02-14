



A church in Towson will rally against hate on Sunday after they claim their yard sign promoting love was vandalized with messages of hate earlier this week.

The Maryland Presbyterian Church said in a press release Thursday a sign “declaring love for the LGBTQ+, immigrant and Muslim communities was vandalized” sometime Monday night with “messages of hate,”

The church said Baltimore County Police are investigating, and in response to the incident, they are organizing a rally against hate this upcoming Sunday.

They have also invited the Committee on American-Islamic Relations and Zainab Chaudry, the CAIR Director of Maryland Outreach to speak.

“Hate survives in the shadows of fear, and a bold show of love and unity is how we choose to respond. We love our LGBTQ+ family members, friends and neighbors, and we love and welcome our Muslim and immigrant neighbors. The hatred of others will not stop us from showing the Holy’s love to all we encounter,” The church said in a press release Thursday.

