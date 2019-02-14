



As the hours tick down to grab a gift for that special someone, local businesses are cashing in on this holiday.

Clearly, the holiday of love is well-loved by small businesses around Baltimore.

For florists and candy shops, this holiday brings in more customers than any other.

“Roses are the biggest thing,” said Paul Raimondi, of Raimondi’s Florist.

Flowers reign on Valentine’s Day, but chocolates do too.

“So, it’s fresh flowers and roses and chocolates. A lot of chocolates and balloons are going out with arrangements also,” Raimondi said.

More than 1,000 of Paul Raimondi’s carefully crafted bouquets will land on doorsteps around Baltimore this holiday.

A blooming business on this day of love, rivaled by only one other gift. Chocolate.

A local chocolate shop in particular is cashing in to the hype.

The chocolate makers at Rheb’s Homemade Candies said they’ll get more customers on Valentine’s Day than any other day of the year.

They are expecting about 600 people, and that means a whole lot of candy coming back through the door.

“It was like we couldn’t see past the first row of people all day,” said Pat Harger, with Rheb’s Homemade Candies.

For 40 years, Harger has been boxing up sweet surprises inside the local shop, where the famous chocolate has become a Valentine’s gesture passed down for generations.

“Like, some of them every year, Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day. It’s a tradition for them,” Harger said.

Dipped or drizzled, it’s a taste of the holiday that’s become a full night of luxury at the Four Seasons Hotel in Harbor East.

Americans are expected to spend about $20 billion this Valentine’s Day.

