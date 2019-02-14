Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore pastry chef Duff Goldman is going up against “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro in a new Food Network show.
Goldman- who founded Baltimore’s “Charm City Cakes” and rose to fame with the cake decorating show “Ace of Cakes”- will appear in the baking battle series “Buddy Versus Duff,”
The Baltimore pastry chef posted a picture on Twitter about the competition as well, saying, “Han Solo had Chewbaca, Waldorf had Statler and I have Geof. And we’re going to bring it,”
According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, the six-week reality baking competition will premiere March 10 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.
