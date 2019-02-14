



Baltimore pastry chef Duff Goldman is going up against “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro in a new Food Network show.

Goldman- who founded Baltimore’s “Charm City Cakes” and rose to fame with the cake decorating show “Ace of Cakes”- will appear in the baking battle series “Buddy Versus Duff,”

BREAKING NEWS: it’s about to go down! Are you ready for the ultimate baking showdown between me and @duffgoldman? It all kicks off Sunday, March 10th, at 9|8c on @foodnetwork pic.twitter.com/bp6Zhac4Kh — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) February 12, 2019

The Baltimore pastry chef posted a picture on Twitter about the competition as well, saying, “Han Solo had Chewbaca, Waldorf had Statler and I have Geof. And we’re going to bring it,”

According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, the six-week reality baking competition will premiere March 10 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

