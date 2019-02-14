  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, cake boss, Duff Goldman, Food, Food Network, Local TV


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore pastry chef Duff Goldman is going up against “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro in a new Food Network show.

Goldman- who founded Baltimore’s “Charm City Cakes” and rose to fame with the cake decorating show “Ace of Cakes”- will appear in the baking battle series “Buddy Versus Duff,”

The Baltimore pastry chef posted a picture on Twitter about the competition as well, saying, “Han Solo had Chewbaca, Waldorf had Statler and I have Geof. And we’re going to bring it,”

According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, the six-week reality baking competition will premiere March 10 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s