



In an evolving industry, Time Printers has been able to stay with the times. The west Baltimore print shop has been running strong for 65 years.

“We do a lot of different print products,” Al Maddox, president of the third-generation print shop, said. “Everything from tickets, to stationery, to marketing packages.”

Maddox’s father started the business in the 1950s. It is now run by Al and his siblings.

He said that as times change, Time Printers has had to keep up with the latest machinery and technology to produce quality products for its customers.

“You’re allowed to be part of the process, and give birth to marketing materials to help enhance their business,” Maddox said.

Maddox also said that he believes printing is one of the most powerful tools of communication.

“I like to tell people, not 30 seconds after you open your eyes in the morning goes by, and you don’t see a printed piece,” he said.

Maddox is even extending his passion for the industry to the younger generation.

He teaches children about the power of printing by showing them the process.

“Every day we come into here, we try to set an example for young men and women who walk past here,” Maddox said. “That black businesses still exist and are still a vibrant part of the community.”

Maddox said that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

