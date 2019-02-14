



Baltimore police are hoping the public can help them find a missing 11-year-old boy.

11-year-old brother Jovan Martinez were last seen at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13 in the 1200 block of Washington Boulevard. He went missing with his 10-year-old Adam Martinez. Adam, however, came home.

They were last seen wearing red jackets, blue jeans.

Adam is 4-foot-2 and weighs 75 pounds.

Jovan is 4-ffo1 and weighs 70 pounds.

If you know where the brothers are, please call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook