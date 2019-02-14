



Ellicott City is getting a multi-million dollar boost to help repair the roads damaged following the historic flooding last May.

$3.6 million of federal funding will be given to the city.

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen made the announcement Wednesday. The two released a statement that said they led the Maryland Congressional Delegation in urging President Trump to give the state a Presidential Disaster Declaration, making it possible for Maryland to receive the funding.

“These investments will help our communities rebuild and ensure that our roads are up to the test the next time we face severe weather,” said Senator Van Hollen. “I will continue working to modernize our infrastructure and to improve Maryland’s preparedness for severe weather.”

Roads and businesses were destroyed in the second flood in two years, and a man was killed after being swept away in the rushing water.

The money from the U.S. Department of Transportation also gives $950,000 to Frederick and Washington Counties. Severe storms caused extensive road damage in those areas as well.

“The flooding that ravaged Ellicott City and the surrounding area last spring was devastating for countless Maryland families and small businesses,” said Senator Cardin. “These funds will help Frederick and Washington Counties rebuild in the wake of that disaster, and come as a much-needed investment in all those who depend on our roads and highways to commute to work and school.”

