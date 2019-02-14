Filed Under:Frederick County Fire Department, House Fire


FREDERICK Co., Md. (WJZ) — A family lost their home Thursday morning after a fire broke out over their garage around 2:11 a.m. Thursday. The fire was in the 13000 block of Good Intent Road. Crews had the blaze under control by 2:51 a.m.

Officials said three adults and two children escaped the fire uninjured. The Red Cross will be assisting.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the house as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

