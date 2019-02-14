



A family lost their home Thursday morning after a fire broke out over their garage around 2:11 a.m. Thursday. The fire was in the 13000 block of Good Intent Road. Crews had the blaze under control by 2:51 a.m.

Officials said three adults and two children escaped the fire uninjured. The Red Cross will be assisting.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the house as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Update: Fire Out | units packing up and performing over haul | 3 adults and 2 kids displaced | Red Cross assisting | Fire Marshal on the scene investigating | no injuries pic.twitter.com/Nk1cXPxqvw — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) February 14, 2019

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

