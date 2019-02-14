Filed Under:Business, car recalls, Cars, Consumer News, Ford, Ford F-150, Recall


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million of its best-selling F-150 Pickups, mostly in the U.S.

The recall covers the 2011 to 2013 model years.

Ford said the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear. It has received five reports of accidents and one whiplash injury possibly related to the problem.

Dealers will release a software fix.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s