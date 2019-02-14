



Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million of its best-selling F-150 Pickups, mostly in the U.S.

The recall covers the 2011 to 2013 model years.

Ford said the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear. It has received five reports of accidents and one whiplash injury possibly related to the problem.

Dealers will release a software fix.

