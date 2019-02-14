



Here’s an option to consider before you buy that new car- is it running on gasoline or electricity?

The General Assembly is considering incentives proposed by the governor to encourage drivers to go electric.

Gov. Hogan took a spin around State Circle with First Lady Yumi behind the wheel in a plug-in electric drive car, using fuel cell technology.

It’s the kind of car he wants drivers to get a tax credit for buying, part of the effort to expand clean energy and cleaner air in the state.

“We have legislation that will double the amount of money we’re investing in electric vehicles and charging stations and to expand tax credits for both of those kinds of things,” Hogan said.

But one question drivers have when deciding whether to go electric is where to plug in.

“These tax credits go also for charging stations,” Hogan said. “which will make it more accessible for everybody. Some people don’t buy because there’s no place to charge your cars,”

The other big question, how was the ride?

“You know I didn’t get to drive. I’m really glad my wife was the one driving the car I think that was probably at the behest of the state troopers,” He said.

“It’s amazingly smooth and quiet. You really can’t tell the car is turned on,”

The bill doubles the tax credit funding from $3 million to $6 million and there have already been hearings on the Clean Cars Act in the House and the Senate.

