



Gov. Larry Hogan says his administration has had preliminary discussions with Amazon, and he looks forward to meeting with the company again about potentially expanding to Maryland.

Hogan was asked at a news conference Thursday about the company’s new headquarters, after Amazon announced it has abandoned plans for a big new headquarters in New York that would have brought 25,000 jobs to the city.

Maryland’s Montgomery County was one of the company’s finalists for the new headquarters.

Developers of Port Covington in Baltimore recently expressed interest again in trying to attract the company. Port Covington was not a finalist.

Amazon says it doesn’t plan to look for another headquarters now and will continue with its plans to build new offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

