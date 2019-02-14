



Snow is in the forecast this weekend in Baltimore following warm mid-week temperatures.

Temperatures rose into the 50’s Thursday, and are expected to be in the 60’s Friday, but a chance for snow is likely this weekend.

A front coming from the west will work its way into the region Friday, bringing warmer air to the area.

That same front will move through late Friday into Saturday, with cold air coming back into the region.

Rain will develop in the southern part of the country Saturday, which could work its way up to Baltimore.

The rain and snow mixture that could come Saturday is not expected to go any further north of Baltimore, with little accumulation expected.

There will be around a 20-degree drop from Friday into Saturday with temperatures expected to be in the 40’s.

Another front will move through Sunday that may impact portions of the region with light rain or snow mixture, but temperatures will be above freezing.

Expect a chilly, cool and damp weekend.

