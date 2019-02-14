Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MDTA police arrested a North Carolina man on Wednesday and charged him with illegally possessing a stolen gun and drugs.
An MDTA police officer stopped a 2017 Hyundai that was following another car too closely near the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge on US 301.
A search of the Hyundai revealed a stolen handgun and a large quantity of marijuana. The handgun was reported stolen from Apex, N.C.
The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Kaytrell Williams of Cary, North Carolina, claimed possession of the guns and drugs.
Williams is prohibited from possessing a handgun due to a prior felony conviction.
He is charged with the following:
- illegally transporting a firearm
- a prohibited person in possession of a handgun
- possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
- driving without a license
Williams was taken to a district court commissioner in Charles County.
