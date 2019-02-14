Filed Under:Charles County, Crime, Illegal guns, Local TV, Maryland, US 301


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MDTA police arrested a North Carolina man on Wednesday and charged him with illegally possessing a stolen gun and drugs.

An MDTA police officer stopped a 2017 Hyundai that was following another car too closely near the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge on US 301.

A search of the Hyundai revealed a stolen handgun and a large quantity of marijuana. The handgun was reported stolen from Apex, N.C.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Kaytrell Williams of Cary, North Carolina, claimed possession of the guns and drugs.

Williams is prohibited from possessing a handgun due to a prior felony conviction.

He is charged with the following:

  • illegally transporting a firearm
  • a prohibited person in possession of a handgun
  • possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
  • driving without a license

Williams was taken to a district court commissioner in Charles County.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s