BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need your help to identify two suspects in sexual assault.

The two suspects in the photos, plus two unidentified suspects, followed a 19-year-old woman after she got off an MTA bus in the 200 block of North Fulton Avenue on Feb. 6 around 10 p.m.

They forced the woman into a backyard at gunpoint and sexually assaulted here.

Neighbors came out and interrupted the assault; and the suspects fled.

The suspects were all in their early to late teens and one of whom was armed with a gun.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact detectives at (410) 396- 2076.  Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

