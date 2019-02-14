



Police need your help to identify two suspects in sexual assault.

The two suspects in the photos, plus two unidentified suspects, followed a 19-year-old woman after she got off an MTA bus in the 200 block of North Fulton Avenue on Feb. 6 around 10 p.m.

They forced the woman into a backyard at gunpoint and sexually assaulted here.

Neighbors came out and interrupted the assault; and the suspects fled.

The suspects were all in their early to late teens and one of whom was armed with a gun.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact detectives at (410) 396- 2076. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook