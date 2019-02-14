



Annapolis Police arrested a man they say threatened his ex-girlfriend’s life and went searching for her with a gun.

Officials said 20-year-old Eric Burns was charged with 10 criminal charges including home invasion, numerous handgun violations, and assault charges.

Officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion burglary on Juliana Circle around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Burns’ ex lived at the house.

Police said Burns had been calling and texting the woman after they broke up and threatened to kill her.

Witnesses told police Burns drove to the woman’s home and approached the door wearing a black coat with the hood pulled up, a knit hat, a face mask and dark colored pants. A man was standing in the doorway and shut it when Burns pulled out a gun. Burns allegedly kicked the door open and began searching the house for his ex. He did not find her and drove away.

Burns is accused of continuing to communicate with the woman and threatening her life.

Detectives got in touch with him and convinced him to come to the Annapolis Police Department, where he was arrested.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook