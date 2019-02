Police in Prince George’s County are looking for 68-year-old Glen Middleton.

Middleton was last seen Thursday at 3:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Darel Drive.

He was last seen wearing an army-green jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Middleton’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook