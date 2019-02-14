



Hope has a new address.

The Ronald McDonald House in Baltimore will soon get a new address. The home is a home-away-from-home for families whose children are being treated at Baltimore-area hospitals.

It will move from West Lexington Street to a much bigger building on Aisquith Street, across from the main post office near downtown.

“Our new facility will be nearly triple the size of our current facility, we’re increasing from 34 rooms right now to 55 rooms at our new house. We have way more public spaces for our families to enjoy,” said Emily Zikorous, capital campaign manager for the Ronald McDonald House.

The new house will include an art collection featuring mostly local artists. When the call went out for art work there was an overwhelming response.

“We got an amazing response. We have about 200 pieces of art from around 100 artists, most of them are local but we do have some artists from around the country, which is a great thing because we have families who come from around the country to stay at the house,” said Leslie Landsman, who led the “All You Need Is Love” art project.

Love is the theme of the art project.

“We’re very excited the art is going to be on the guestroom hallway floors to bring joy to the families who are going through some of the most difficult time of their lives,” Zikorous said.

The new and bigger house will be helping 2,200 families every year and is scheduled to open this spring.

“It’s very exciting for us. We get to start moving our families and our furniture, and then we have a big celebration in the spring,” Zikorus said.

The Ronald McDonald House in Baltimore opened in 1982, since then it has helped 35,000 families whose children come to Baltimore for treatment of various illnesses at area hospitals.

