



William Barr was confirmed Thursday as President Trump’s attorney general by the Republican-controlled Senate, despite Democrats’ concerns that he may limit the scope of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in U.S. elections.

Although it was a near-party-line vote, Democratic senators Doug Jones of Alabama; Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona; and Joe Manchin of West Virginia broke with their party and joined their Republican colleagues in voting in favor of Barr’s nomination.

GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky voted no, citing Barr’s record on privacy and surveillance issues.

Read the full story here at CBS News.

