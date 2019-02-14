



I hope your Valentine’s Day, or as we say in Baltimore “Valentimes Day”, is a good one. A little love spread around, be it to a lover or just some random kindness, is not a bad deal. The Beatles sang it right, “All you need is love…” But adding to that, all you need is also a sunny day with MILD temperatures. Time to get weather serious though.

The weekend forecast is getting a bit edgy. And this, as we have discussed, is a big weekend. A storm will pass just by to our South. A cold front is coming by on Friday night. Some moisture will ride North into that chilly air. And there is the set up. The forecast reads a perfect formula for snow, but not enough “rain” to hammer us hard. But that is worth watching. Change no plans but keep your eye on the forecast updates. And on Saturday the “event” should be over a long enough period of time that crews should be able to handle the situation. ALSO we are going to be quite mild now through Saturday, with a high that day well above freezing at 39°.

A lot of factors in our favor.

Meanwhile enjoy this day. And make it a safe one!

MB!

