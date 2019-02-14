Comments
(CBS NEWS) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday afternoon that President Trump will sign a compromise bill to fund border security, but he will declare a national emergency to build the wall.
Read the full story at cbsnews.com.
