Filed Under:federal government shutdown, Trump, White House


(CBS NEWS) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday afternoon that President Trump will sign a compromise bill to fund border security, but he will declare a national emergency to build the wall.

Read the full story at cbsnews.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s