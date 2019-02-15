



An 83-year-old woman was killed Thursday after an apartment fire in Anne Arundel County broke out just after 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters were called to a senior apartment complex on Odenton Road in Odenton, Md.

When they arrived they said they didn’t see any flames, but they did find a woman who was on the second floor with critical burns.

Investigators said Betty Lee Farley was cooking on the stove when her clothes caught on fire.

She tried to put out the flames herself- but needed help from the neighbors.

The 83-year-old was flown to the Johns Hopkins Burn Center where she later died.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook