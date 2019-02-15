  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police, Anne Arundel, Anne Arundel Fire Department, Arson, Local TV, Maryland, Vehicle fire


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Fire investigators are asking the public for help in identifying an individual seen near the scene of an arson fire Friday morning.

Fire crews responded at around 5 a.m. for a report of a vehicle on fire in the area of Wisdom Court in Glen Burnie.

Investigators determined the car was intentionally set on fire Friday morning after reaching the scene to the car in the driveway.

The fire damaged two other vehicles in the driveway as well as a neighbor’s vehicle, almost leaving the occupant trapped inside, fire officials say.

If you have any other information about this incident, please contact the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and Explosives Investigations Unit.

You may choose to remain anonymous with any tips at 410-222-TIPS(8477).

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty. Follow @Annaleeflaher19 on Twitter

