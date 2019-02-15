



American Ninja Warrior is coming back to film in Baltimore for it’s 8th season. The show had previously come to Charm City in 2013.

A news release said the show will be in town April 28 and 29. Filming will be held at Rash Field in the Inner Harbor.

“The action-packed series follows competitors as they tackle challenging obstacle courses in city qualifying and finals rounds throughout the country,” stated the press release. “Top competitors in each of the city finals rounds move onto the national finals, where they compete on a four-stage course that includes multiple obstacles on each stage.”

Filming will also take place in six other cities: Los Angeles, Atlanta, Seattle/Tacoma, Oklahoma City, Cincinnati, and finally Las Vegas for the national finals. Only Cincinnati and Seattle/Tacoma are brand new locations.

The winner takes home $1 million. The contestant that makes it the farthest on the national finals course wins $100,000.

