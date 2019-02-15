



A Catonsville man was sentenced Friday to 24 years in federal prison after obtaining child pornography using public library computers.

According to his plea agreement and other documents, 33-year-old Gary Pinkowski Jr. attempted to produce two images of child pornography Oct. 22, 2017 while at a public pool in Baltimore County.

The documents state that instead of using the locker room designated for adult men, Pinkowski brought a digital camera into a shower stall in the “Boys” locker room and waited for 30 minutes until a child, who he believed to be 5-7-years-old came into the stall next to him.

Pinkowski admitted that, despite knowing that the child was accompanied by his father, he reached under a partition between the shower stall and took two photographs of the six-year-old boy who was showering in that stall.

The boy then told his father, who notified the facility. Pinkowski had already left the facility on his bike.

Staff members recognized the description of black and green plaid swim trunks hanging over the shower stall as belonging to Pinkowski and gave his description and contact information to Baltimore County Police officers.

Officers found Pinkowski near the men’s shelter where he lived and recovered a digital camera with an SD card, a second SD card, and multiple USB drives.

One of the SD cards contained photos of the boy who was showering, as well as child pornography.

Pinkowski admitted that he used one of the USB drives to access child pornography while using public computers at a library.

The USB drive contained a file that ran software that permits anonymous communication on the Internet.

Because of the library computer not permitting downloads, Pinkowski used his camera to take videos and pictures of the computer screen.

Pinkowski has prior sex offense convictions in Maryland and Delaware.

Following his 24-year prison sentence, Pinkowski will be under limited supervised release.

