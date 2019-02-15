



Retired radio talk show host Diane Rehm is scheduled to testify in favor of a measure in Maryland that would allow the terminally ill to end their lives with the help of a doctor.

A hearing on the bill is set for Friday.

Rehm, a former NPR host, has been an outspoken supporter of assisted-death legislation since her husband, John, died in 2014.

She has said he felt betrayed when he was suffering in hospice care in Maryland and his physician told him he could not help him die.

So, he stopped eating, drinking and taking medications and died 10 days later.

Gov. Larry Hogan told reporters Thursday it’s an issue he would take “a very close look at,” if lawmakers pass a bill this session.

