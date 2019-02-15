



ALERT – Carroll County – Serious crash closes MD 140 between Pleasant Valley Rd. and Tyrone Rd. Up to 4 hour closure. Detours in effect. https://t.co/pUcaR3vBT7 #mdotnews #mdtraffic cg — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) February 15, 2019

A two-car crash left one person dead in Westminster Friday afternoon.

At around 2:25 p.m. two cars collided on Taneytown Pike just west of S. Plesant Valley Rd.

An investigation revealed that a 2005 Mazda, driven by Ronnie Howard, was traveling westbound on Taneytown Pike and crossed over the solid white line onto the westbound shoulder and hit a guard rail.

The vehicle proceeded back into the westbound lane of traffic and then crossed the double yellow line into the eastbound lane of Taneytown Pike.

Once in the eastbound lane, the car struck a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by Patricia McCloskey, head-on.

Due to injuries sustained from the crash, McCloskey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Howard was transported to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-386-3000.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook