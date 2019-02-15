



A longtime Orioles broadcaster will no longer be on the call.

Joe Angel announced he is retiring on Twitter on Thursday.

Angel tweeted, “You may have heard, after 42 years the game has ended. Thank you Baltimore for the privilege, memories and lovely totals. I will miss you. I am now retired, and an Orioles fan forever. Hoping my greatest Oriole memory is yet to come,”

You may have heard..after 42 years..the game has ended. I wind up “IN THE WINNN COLUMN” Thank you Baltimore for the privilege, memories and Lovely Totals. I will miss you.

I am now retired…and an #orioles fan forever. Hoping my greatest Oriole memory is yet to come. Luv u all😢 — Joe Angel (@WaveItByeBye) February 14, 2019

The broadcaster spent time with the San Francisco Giants, the Twins and Yankees. He spent the last 19 seasons with the Orioles.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook