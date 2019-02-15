  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Orioles, Joe Angel, Local TV, Maryland, Orioles, Sports


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A longtime Orioles broadcaster will no longer be on the call.

Joe Angel announced he is retiring on Twitter on Thursday.

Angel tweeted, “You may have heard, after 42 years the game has ended. Thank you Baltimore for the privilege, memories and lovely totals. I will miss you. I am now retired, and an Orioles fan forever. Hoping my greatest Oriole memory is yet to come,”

The broadcaster spent time with the San Francisco Giants, the Twins and Yankees. He spent the last 19 seasons with the Orioles.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s