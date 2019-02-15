BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Longtime Orioles play-by-play announcer Joe Angel announced in a tweet Thursday that he will retire from broadcasting.
Angel spent 19 years as the Orioles play-by-play announcer.
He will be remembered for his, “The Orioles are in the WIN COLUMN,” call and, “Wave it bye-bye.”
Angel’s retirement comes just two years after his partner Fred Manfra stepped away from the microphone.
In his 42-year career, Angel also called games for the San Fransisco Giants, Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees.
Angel’s announcement to retire received attention from many across the Orioles organization.
“It’s not easy to wave him bye, bye,” the Orioles said in a tweet Friday. “Best wishes to Joe Angel.”
Angel said that he was grateful for all of the support he has received from fans following his announcement to retire.
