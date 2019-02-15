



You may have heard..after 42 years..the game has ended. I wind up “IN THE WINNN COLUMN” Thank you Baltimore for the privilege, memories and Lovely Totals. I will miss you.

I am now retired…and an #orioles fan forever. Hoping my greatest Oriole memory is yet to come. Luv u all😢 — Joe Angel (@WaveItByeBye) February 14, 2019

Longtime Orioles play-by-play announcer Joe Angel announced in a tweet Thursday that he will retire from broadcasting.

Angel spent 19 years as the Orioles play-by-play announcer.

He will be remembered for his, “The Orioles are in the WIN COLUMN,” call and, “Wave it bye-bye.”

Angel’s retirement comes just two years after his partner Fred Manfra stepped away from the microphone.

In his 42-year career, Angel also called games for the San Fransisco Giants, Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees.

Angel’s announcement to retire received attention from many across the Orioles organization.

It's not easy to wave him bye, bye. 👋 Best wishes to Joe Angel, who is retiring after 19 seasons as the "Voice of the Orioles" on the Orioles Radio Network. Thank you for the many years your voice filled the homes of our fans and kept our broadcasts in the WIN column. pic.twitter.com/AwMJo212Kc — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) February 15, 2019

“It’s not easy to wave him bye, bye,” the Orioles said in a tweet Friday. “Best wishes to Joe Angel.”

Angel said that he was grateful for all of the support he has received from fans following his announcement to retire.

Wow! I am completely overwhelmed and humbled by the response to my retirement . Thank you so much for your comments…your emotions and for taking the time. Wish I could answer all individually. My heart is bulging with gratitude. I was honored to be on your radio. Blessed😍😇 — Joe Angel (@WaveItByeBye) February 15, 2019

