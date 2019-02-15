



A man was rescued from the Inner Harbor in the water area behind the National Aquarium on Friday night, according to police.

Police were able to pull the victim from the water.

The victim, and the officer who jumped in the water, were both taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The officer who jumped in has non-life threatening injuries.

It is still unknown why the victim was in the water, police say.

