



After attempting to cover up his uncle’s murder- and failing- Santos Martin-Stanfield pled guilty to the first-degree murder of Andre Martin in April 2018.

Martin-Stanfield was sentenced to life with all but 40 years suspended followed by five years of probation.

On April 5, 2018, police responded to the 3400 block of Hilldale Place for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, police entered a home and found the body of Andre Martin. He had been shot four times in the basement of his mother’s home, where he lived.

On the night of the murder, Martin-Stanfield went over to his grandmother’s house unexpectedly. He was let inside, and both Martin and Martin-Stanfield went down to the basement.

The grandmother was later awoken from her sleep by sounds of gunshots. When she ran downstairs and saw her son had been shot, she went to a neighbor’s house to call the police.

While police were helping the victim, they found Martin-Stanfield hiding on the far side of the bed in the basement. He had been shot once in the leg. Police said this was apparently a self-inflicted wound.

Police said the defendant shot his uncle four times and then shot himself to create the appearance of self-defense.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook