



Snow is in the forecast this weekend in Baltimore following warm mid-week temperatures.

We had a nice warm way to end our work week, and unseasonably warm temperatures are here into Friday night, but changes are coming soon.

A cold front will pass through the area Friday afternoon into the evening. WJZ’s Meteorologist Tim Williams has the rundown on what you should look out for this weekend.

Friday Night: Expect clouds in the sky and temperatures dropping back down into the low 30s. Northwest winds will be around 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny going into the day with highs going back up to 41-degrees.

Saturday Night: Skies will clear up going into Saturday night with lows in the 20s at 25-degrees. North wind will be around 9 mph. Still no snow yet, but Sunday may change that.

Sunday: In the morning it’ll be mostly sunny, but rain and sleet are likely after 1 p.m. The high will be 39-degrees, and some light winds may be felt throughout the day. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy skies as the weekend end and there could be a chance for more rain and sleet before 1 a.m. The lows will be in the 30s, at 32-degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of precipitation.

Expect a chilly, cool and damp weekend.

