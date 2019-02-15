Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Montana Barronette is sentenced to life in prison on Friday.
He was found guilty in October of committing seven murders and drug charges.
He was one of the eight people found guilty of running a violent heroin operation in West Baltimore.
Prosecutors said the so-called “Trained To Go” gang terrorized West Baltimore, recruiting children as part of their operation.
One of Barronette’s crimes, he and associates fired more than 50 rounds, killing three people on W. Fayette Street.
He also worked to kill anyone cooperating or thought to be cooperating with cops, including one person murdered on the steps of his grandmother’s home.
This story is developing.
